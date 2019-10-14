– One by one, the boats arrived, having crossed a lake that did not exist the day before. They carried precious cargo: old-age patients rescued from a flooded nursing home in an exurb of Tokyo.

As Typhoon Hagibis slammed into Japan on Saturday, record levels of rain pummeled vast swaths of the country, pushing 77 rivers beyond their limits and killing at least 35 people. Even major urban centers suffered severe damage, a humbling reminder of vulnerabilities for a country that prides itself on robust infrastructure and preparedness in the face of frequent natural disasters.

Dramatic rescues played out across several trouble spots Sunday as Japan confronted the destruction wrought by the storm, with residents pulled off roofs by helicopters or rowed out of the floodwaters in boats.

In Kawagoe, a city of about 350,000 built along the Oppegawa River in Saitama Prefecture, the river breached its banks Saturday, flooding some neighborhoods. Inside the Kings Garden nursing home, the waters rose through the night, leaving more than 120 residents in need of rescue.

Dozens of firefighters, police and national self-defense force troops were dispatched Sunday to the area. They loaded the residents, most in their 80s and 90s and many suffering from dementia, into rubber dinghies and small motorized boats.

The labor-intensive operation took most of the day as each resident rode accompanied by four emergency workers per boat. When they reached dry land, rescuers hoisted the patients onto their backs to ferry them the last few feet to safety. In a staging area, volunteers lined residents up in wheelchairs and covered them in blankets and offered bottles of tea.

Elderly people are rescued from a nursing home, flooded by Typhoon Hagibis, in Kawagoe, Japan, Oct. 13, 2019. Japan, which prides itself on its robust infrastructure and disaster preparedness, was humbled by the hard hit that hurt even major metropolitan areas.

With levees failing around the country, residents sought help escaping from flooding in multiple regions. Much of Nagano City, a large prefectural capital — and host of the 1998 Winter Olympics — was submerged under muddy water after a levee burst on the Chikuma River.

In Kawasaki, an industrial city between Tokyo and Yokohama where about 900,000 people had been advised to evacuate Saturday, many areas were left underwater. In Fukushima, which was hit by the nuclear meltdown that followed an earthquake and tsunami in 2011, households in several communities were isolated by floodwaters.

Volunteers rushed to help Sunday in Kawagoe, 30 miles from central Tokyo. “This is the first time I’ve seen anything like this,” said Kosuke Yanagawa, 34, a nurse from Saitama, who had come to help with the nursing home residents after seeing news footage of the rescue on TV. “It’s surprising that this kind of flood would take place near a metropolitan area.”

The total damage caused by Typhoon Hagibis will likely take days to tally, but by Sunday evening, at least 35 people had died and 15 were still missing. At least 100 were injured.