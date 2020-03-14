I am grateful that film producer Harvey Weinstein is finally paying a price for the harm he has inflicted on so many women (“Weinstein sentenced to 23 years,” March 11). The long journey it took to get to this moment, however, could have been made easier had all the victims of his sexual assaults been able to seek criminal consequences. Instead, many were hindered by their states’ criminal statute of limitations.

Currently in Minnesota, a serial rapist can evade criminal consequences for no other reason than that the time limits established by the criminal code have expired. Fortunately, a bipartisan bill at the Legislature is trying to change that.

My friend Asma Mohammed and I are both rape survivors, and we have been volunteering our time the last few years to help move this important legislation forward. Our hope is that Minnesota will join California, Illinois, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming as a state with no criminal statute of limitations for felony-level sex crimes.

We believe that survivors deserve the choice to report these horrific experiences whenever, if ever, they’re ready, and we believe that survivors’ experiences should be taken seriously when they choose to come forward.

Successfully prosecuting a sexual-assault case is already immensely difficult. Even when a survivor reports the crime within hours or days of the assault, the likelihood of a criminal conviction is rare. The Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) reports that of 1,000 rapes, only 230 get reported. Of those 230 reports, only five lead to a criminal conviction.

Eliminating the statute of limitations does not disrupt due process or lower the burden of proof needed for criminal charges or convictions. Rather, the bill allows due process to occur at any time following an act of sexual violence. The accused will remain innocent until proven guilty. To remove the statute of limitations is to remove one obvious barrier that hinders survivors from making a report in the first place and having their complaint be investigated.

The ratio of victims to perpetrators is not 1:1. Most perpetrators commit sexual assault more than once. Some perpetrators have dozens of victims. It is the future victims of these serial offenders who would benefit the most from removing the criminal statute of limitations.

While most survivors choose not to report initially, we see survivors often change their minds when someone else says that they were assaulted by the same person. By eliminating the statute of limitations, all victims of the same abuser can add their voices to a criminal investigation and help inform the criminal sentence of a repeat offender.

Survivors and allies who support this bill will not directly benefit from it, because the bill would not work retroactively. We seek to make a safer, more compassionate and more just world for our children and grandchildren. We wish to change the conditions in which sexual violence thrives. We want to eliminate the barriers for victims to speak their truths in the future. We want these cases investigated, and when the evidence is beyond a reasonable doubt, we want perpetrators to be held accountable.

At this point, the bill to eliminate the criminal statute of limitations (HF 734) has passed in the House committee and is awaiting a House floor vote. The Senate bill (SF 731) needs to be heard in Sen. Warren Limmer’s committee before March 27 in order to move forward. We hope other victims/survivors and allies will join us in speaking up in support of this bill for future generations, so that they may not be effectively silenced in reporting these crimes like so many Minnesotans have been.

Sarah Super is a rape survivor and activist.