Gracie Anderson plays the diabolical Frank-N-Furter in "Rocky Horror Picture Show." /Dan Norman

After the fun-sized Snickers have been distributed and you've cleaned the toilet paper out of your trees, perhaps you're looking for something to do later on Halloween night? Much later?

St. Paul's Park Square Theatre is presenting a 10:30 p.m. performance of the somewhat scary "Rocky Horror Picture Show" on Thursday, Oct. 31. The musical, which has an audience participation element that might be just perfect for a theatergoer who is all hopped up on candy corn, closes this weekend. But there are plenty of tickets for the Halloween performance, and bargain hunters who use the code OWL can get in for ten bucks.