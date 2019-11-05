The Gophers women’s hockey team knocked Wisconsin out of the No. 1 spot in the USCHO.com rankings for the first time this season after taking five of six points from the Badgers over the weekend at Ridder Arena.

The Gophers (10-1-1, 6-1-1-1 WCHA), previously ranked No. 2, received 14 of 15 first-place votes. Wisconsin (10-1-1, 4-1-1-0), which got the other vote, fell to No. 2.

The Gophers rallied from an early deficit for a 4-2 win in the opener, then won in a shootout after a 2-2 tie on Amy Potomak’s incredible between-the-legs goal to beat Badgers goalie Kristen Campbell. That goal earned the No. 1 Play of the Day on ESPN’s “SportsCenter’’ on Sunday night.

The rematch in Madison between last season’s NCAA finalists comes Jan. 24 and 25.

Minnesota is back on the ice at 7:07 p.m. Tuesday night at Ridder Arena for an exhibition game against Division III Hamline of the MIAC.

The Pipers (0-1-0) are coached by Gophers great Natalie Darwitz, who enters her fifth season with the program.