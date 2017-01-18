Becky Clement Klein was heartbroken when she heard the news that a specialized wheelchair used by a 6-year-old boy with special needs went missing last weekend. So she enlisted help in getting the $12,000 Blue Quickie Zippie Zone replaced.

Clement Klein had never met Tyce Sauter, who was born prematurely at 29 weeks and lives with spastic quad cerebral palsy. But when she heard that the boy’s wheelchair fitted with special equipment and custom seating was stolen, she set up a GoFundMe and donations came rolling in.

In just two days, more than 170 people — friends of the family from Becker and complete strangers alike — chipped in with donations ranging from $5 to $2,500 to buy Tyce a new wheelchair. As of Wednesday morning, the campaign had brought in $13,700, topping the goal of $13,000.

“We made our goal! What a wonderful end to the work day,” Clement Klein wrote on the Team Tyce GoFundMe Page Tuesday night. “I want you all to know how amazing your generosity is and how much it is appreciated by the Sauter family, especially Tyce!!”

It was not immediately clear when or how the expensive wheelchair vanished. On Sunday, it was reported stolen in Albany, but police in the small central Stearns County town said that it is possible the chair fell out of the pickup as Tyce’s father drove between Sauk Centre and Albany on Saturday night.

A video reviewed by Albany police showed the boy’s father at a gas station in Sauk Centre Saturday night. The video showed the man going to the back of the pickup and lifting up a tailgate that had been open, but it did not show if the wheelchair was in the truck at that time, said Albany Police Chief Osvaldo Carbajal.

In Albany, police reviewed video of the pickup, which was parked not far from the police station. It shows no other vehicles stopping next to the pickup or anything “suspicious,” Carbajal said.

“On our end, the case is closed,” he said Wednesday. “We do not believe it [the wheelchair] was ever here.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, the wheelchair — stolen or lost — had not turned up.

The family put out an urgent plea on Facebook to get the chair back, and the message traveled far and wide. On Sunday, Clement Klein saw it and started the GoFundMe effort.

Kristi Sauter said she was deeply touched by the generous outpouring.

“An individual who our family has never met, went above and beyond to try and find the quickest way to help Tyce get his mobility back as fast as she was able,” she said in a posting Tuesday night on the Team Tyce Facebook page. “Our hearts are bursting from all the love and support shown to our little boy. We are forever grateful to everyone of you who donated, shared and prayed for Tyce and our family these past few days! A simple THANK YOU will never be enough to show how much we appreciated all the generosity you have all shown.”