– At least seven people overdosed on opioids this weekend in the area, authorities said, prompting the arrest of a 27-year-old Milwaukee man Monday morning.

The man is being held at the St. Louis County Jail pending formal charges of second-degree sale of a controlled substance.

“During the arrest investigators recovered heroin, United States currency, and other evidence of heroin sales,” the Duluth Police Department said in a release.

None of the overdoses were fatal, and no other details were immediately available.

The public is being asked to call investigators at 218-730-5750 with any details.

Those who need help with opioid use can call the department’s opioid hotline at 218-730-4009.