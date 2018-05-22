CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Officials in Charlottesville, Virginia, have given final approval to hiring the city's first African-American woman police chief, following the previous chief's departure in the aftermath of a violent white nationalist rally.
The Daily Progress reports the City Council approved a resolution Monday endorsing the city manager's recommendation to hire RaShall M. Brackney.
The 55-year-old Brackney is a former George Washington University police chief.
She will succeed Al Thomas, who was the city's first African-American police chief. Thomas retired in December after a report was released about the August rally. It found serious police and government failures in responding to violence that erupted there. During the turmoil, a woman was killed when a car plowed into a crowd of counterprotesters.
Brackney's effective start date is June 18.
