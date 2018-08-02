DENVER — President Donald Trump will soon join the Colorado Capitol's wall of presidential portraits after all.
Colorado's Senate Republicans said Thursday they had quickly raised the $10,000 needed by a group that collects private donations for the portraits.
Senate President Kevin Grantham launched a GoFundMe campaign after Colorado Citizens for Culture said it hadn't received a single dollar for a Trump portrait.
Grantham kicked in the first $100.
The issue attracted national attention after a prankster placed a portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin near where Trump's portrait would go. A tour guide removed it soon after Democratic state Sen. Steve Fenberg tweeted a picture .
Jay Seller of Colorado Citizens for Culture told KUSA-TV the artist who painted Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama will do the Trump portrait.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.