MINNEAPOLIS — Fifteen students in one Florida school district face felony charges for making alleged threats since the Margery Stoneman Douglas High School massacre.

Meanwhile, an autistic Orono High School student in Minnesota whose alleged threat led to a six-hour lockdown is in juvenile court. He's received an outpouring of sympathy, and donations for his family.

The Feb. 14 killings of 17 people in Parkland, Florida, ignited the usual copycat threats. Most prove unfounded, but they cause big disruptions.

Authorities' swift responses are underscoring how even idle threats will result in serious consequences.

The Volusia (voh-LOO'-sha) County district in Florida isn't taking chances. The local sheriff has a zero-tolerance policy. He says students who make threats or their families will have to pay the costs of the investigations, which top $1,000 each.