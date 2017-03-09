The first eagle chick arrived Thursday on the popular EagleCam, the streaming feed monitored by nongame program specialists with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

The eagle parents have been incubating three eggs. The first was laid Jan. 28, and the eggs normally hatch in order. A second egg has a pip, or hole, made by the chick's egg tooth, meaning a second hatching is imminent, according to a DNR news release. The process can take several days.

The DNR said biologists feared for the first egg after it was left exposed for an extended time in the cold. At the time, a Nongame Wildlife specialist said the egg was likely OK, noting the relatively mild temperatures and parents' diligence. "A lot of times they are in search of food. Both parents have been really good about incubating, and bringing food to the nest," said Lori Naumann.

Naumann said specialists know the mother eagle is the same bird as last year because she is banded. She was once a patient at the Raptor Center at the University of Minnesota.

Nongame specialists manage the EagleCam perched above the nest in the metro area. Check for updates on the program's Facebook page.