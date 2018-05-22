After falling for two decades, the death rate for prostate cancer has stopped decreasing and the incidence of advanced disease is rising, researchers said Tuesday.

The unwelcome trends roughly coincide with a decline in screening for the disease, the study showed. But the authors say it isn't clear whether reduced screening is responsible.

"We can't say what triggered the change," said Serban Negoita, a data expert at the National Cancer Institute cancer surveillance program and lead author of the report. He added that the report did not try to determine cause and effect and that cancer incidence and death can be affected by many factors.

Nevertheless, the new data immediately reignited long-running arguments over the use of screening through prostate-specific antigen, or PSA, tests. In 2012, a federal advisory committee discouraged routine use of PSA tests for all men. The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force said too many men were being harmed by aggressive treatment for early-stage malignancies that didn't pose a threat.

But earlier this month, citing new data, the task force revised its stance to say that men ages 55 to 69 should make individual decisions on screening after talking to their doctors. The group continued to recommend against screening for men over 70.

On Tuesday, echoing earlier debates, critics of that 2012 recommendation blamed it for the rise in advanced prostate cancer cases. Others disagreed, saying there is no way to know at this point if the two are linked and noting that the new study didn't deal with the significant harms, including sexual dysfunction and incontinence, that can result from surgery and radiation.

How to screen for and treat prostate cancer has been hotly debated as doctors and patients try to better balance the potential benefits and downsides of various approaches. While doctors once urged patients to undergo immediate aggressive treatment for early-stage malignancies, many now recommend close monitoring for indolent cancers.

Prostate cancer is the most common malignancy in men after skin cancer. An estimated 165,000 men in the U.S. will be diagnosed with prostate cancer this year and more than 29,000 will die of the disease, according to the American Cancer Society.