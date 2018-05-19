NEW ORLEANS — One of the state's top high schools is remembering a group of seniors who weren't able to graduate with their class due to Hurricane Katrina.

Seventy seniors weren't able to make it back when Benjamin Franklin High School in New Orleans reopened in January 2006.

This Sunday, the school will honor them at a brunch that's part of the school's regular graduation ceremonies. The former students will receive an honorary diploma.

Adeyele "Yele" Akanji can't make it to the ceremony because he lives outside of Dallas and his wife is expecting their second child. But he plans to have the honorary diploma mailed to his parents.

School head Patrick Widhalm says the effort to honor the class of 2006 grew out of a conversation with a former student.