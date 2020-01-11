The Ukrainian passenger jet that went down Wednesday in Iran left 176 people dead, including 11 Ukrainians.

But as the United States and its allies suggested Iran may have mistakenly downed the plane itself, one person felt out of the loop: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

On Thursday, as the United States and allies pointed toward evidence that suggested the plane had been hit by an Iranian missile, Zelensky’s office publicly called for the evidence to be shared with Ukrainian investigators.

“We call on all international partners, especially the governments of the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, to provide data and evidence relating to the disaster to the commission investigating the causes,” Zelensky said in a statement.

The next day, Zelensky announced that his government had spoken to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. “Data from the United States contains important information to help with the investigation,” the Ukrainian president tweeted, without reference to missiles.

Stuck in the middle

It’s a familiar, but unwelcome, position for the former comedian Zelensky: stuck in the middle, but struggling to stay informed. Since the political newcomer took office in May, he has found himself personally pulled into the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump after the U.S. held back military aid from the country.

The nation he now leads has dealt for years with the fallout from Malaysia Airlines Flight 17, which was shot down by Russian-backed rebels in the country’s east in 2014, killing all 298 people on board.

“He’s trying to walk a thin line, as he has always been doing these past few months,” said Nina Jankowicz, a scholar at the Wilson Center, adding that Zelensky was aware that his country had to maintain a working relationship with Iran as well as its international partners in the West.

“He needs to be careful about what he says and what sort of accusations he’s throwing around,” Jankowicz said.

After the disaster that took down Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 from Tehran to Kiev, the country sent a team of 45 experts and search-and-rescue personnel to Iran — many of whom had also investigated the missile strike on the Malaysia Airlines flight.

But the Ukrainian team was walking not only into an aviation disaster. The Boeing 737 plane had been destroyed in a new round of tension between the U.S. and Iran following a U.S. strike that killed Iranian military commander Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad last week.

The disaster occurred just hours after Iran fired more than a dozen short-range ballistic missiles at military bases hosting U.S. troops in Iraq. Both Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday that the evidence shows the plane was shot down by a surface-to-air missile.

Iranian officials have refused this explanation and state media has said that an initial investigation suggested the plane had tried to return to the airport after takeoff due to a malfunction. Initially, the Ukrainian Embassy in Tehran posted a similar assertion but then promptly deleted it.

Ukraine maintains diplomatic relations with both Iran and the United States.