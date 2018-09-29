Jerry Zgoda here covering maybe my first soccer game since Italy and Brazil went to penalty kicks in the 1994 World Cup at the Rose Bowl. I’m subbing in for Meg tonight.

Here’s the Loons lineup for tonight’s game at NYC FC at TCF Bank Stadium:

Bobby Shuttleworth

Jerome Thiesson, Michael Boxall, Brent Kallman, Francisco Calvo

Collen Warner, Rasmus Schuller

Miguel Ibarra, Darwin Quintero, Alexi Gomez

Angelo Rodriguez

Bench: Ibson, Mason Toye, Wyatt Omsberg, Frantz Pangop, Eric Miller, Harrison Heath, Matt Lampson.

The lineup changes with midfielders Bob and Maximiano out suspended and Romario Ibarra out injured after he scored twice in last Saturday’s 3-2 victory over Portland.

Bob is out after receiving a red card for a high elbow in the final minutes against the Timbers and Maximiano is out because of accumulated yellow cards.

Ibarra injured his hamstring scoring his second goal last week and although it’s not considered as bad as first believed, it’ll keep him out tonight.

“The good thing for us if it isn’t tomorrow, then maybe next week,” Loons coach Adrian Heath said after Friday’s training. “Because at first hamstring with explosive players, sometimes you’re thinking five, six weeks, which would be the season for him. We’re not at that stage. We’ll give him opportunity to get fit.”

Injured much of the season, Thiesson returned to the starting lineup at DC United a couple weeks back, but was injured again and that game. He returns as do Warner, Gomez and Rodriguez.

Schuller returns from playing left outside back to his natural defensive midfield spot along Warner, who moved to the bench for the last three games after Bob and Maximiano assumed starting spots.

“He’s an experienced pro,” Adrian Heath said about Warner. “He has been doing this a long time now and he knows every time you play is an opportunity to impress, not only me but his teammates and everybody.”