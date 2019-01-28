Paving the way for experimental dance

After a bit of a hiatus, the Future Interstates experimental dance series returns with a handful of new works in a low-key setting. Now helmed solely by Kristin Van Loon and Arwen Wilder from Hijack, the inaugural installment at Cedar Cultural Cedar features the premiere of “Facewash + Cheese” by Megan Mayer and Matt Regan. Also on the program are Patrick Scully, Chris Schlichting, Levi Oftelie and Linden Emily Duchateau, plus an interdisciplinary improv project called “Painting the Room.” (7:30 p.m. Tue., the Cedar, 416 Cedar Av. S., Mpls. Free; 612-338-2674, thecedar.org.)

SHEILA REGAN