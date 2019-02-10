ARE, Sweden — After heavy early-morning snowfall, the skies have cleared for Lindsey Vonn's final race.
Vonn is retiring after the downhill at the world championships Sunday.
The race is scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m. (1130 GMT) with Vonn starting third in a field of 37 skiers.
Battling pain in both of her surgically repaired knees, the 34-year-old Vonn recently moved up her retirement date. She then crashed in Tuesday's super-G and will race for the last time with a black eye and bruised rib.
Vonn goes out as the most successful female skier of all time with 82 World Cup wins.
