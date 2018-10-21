MILWAUKEE — Julio Urias pitched with a heavy heart in Game 7 of the NL Championship Series, helping the Los Angeles Dodgers advance to the World Series a night after his grandmother died.
Enrique Hernandez shared the news with teammates and asked the Dodgers to toast Urias before popping champagne following a 5-1 win against the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday night.
The left-handed Urias got one of the biggest outs of the game in the fifth inning after relieving starter Walker Buehler. Urias allowed a line drive to Christian Yelich that left fielder Chris Taylor caught on the warning track with a sliding effort. Urias also pitched in Game 6, and this was the first time in his career he pitched on consecutive days.
Urias debuted as a teenager in 2016 but missed most of the next two seasons due to shoulder issues. The 22-year-old returned this September and has been pitching out of the bullpen. He's allowed a run in 3 1/3 innings this postseason.
