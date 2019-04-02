– When a new Boeing 737 Max 8 plunged into the waters off Indonesia last October, a terrifying mystery confronted the aviation industry: What could have caused Lion Air Flight 610, flown by experienced pilots in good weather, to fall out of the sky just 12 minutes after takeoff?

But it took the second, equally terrifying crash of an identical aircraft under similar conditions five months later, in Ethiopia, to reveal the climate of mistrust that has plagued inquiries into what caused the first disaster.

Interviews with government officials, aviation experts and company executives portray an environment in which Lion Air, Boeing, subcontractors, investigators and regulators erected walls to sharing information that seemed designed more for self-preservation than finding the truth about a crash that claimed 189 lives.

As each party involved in the crash focused on passing the blame, rather than trading information about the Max’s new anti-stall system or disseminating important details about the investigation, airlines, passengers and even Indonesian regulators were left in the dark.

Indonesia’s top aviation regulatory official said both Boeing and the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, which certified the Max 8, were slow in responding to requests for help in determining the safety of other Max planes flown by Indonesian carriers.

Reached for comment, the FAA said, “We are supporting the investigation and are in constant contact with Indonesian civil aviation authorities.” Boeing declined to comment.

Executives from Lion Air have essentially gone into hiding.

It is not yet clear whether the Ethiopian Airlines crash, in which all 157 people onboard died March 10, could have been prevented if information had been shared more transparently and quickly after the Lion Air accident. Nor is it certain whether the two new Max jets suffered from the exact same problems.

But the lack of trust and recriminations that have afflicted the inquiry into Flight 610 almost certainly slowed the setting of safety standards for the Max 8, which remains grounded across the world since last month.

“Lifesaving lessons are only life saving if we learn from them,” said Charles Herrmann, a lawyer representing some families of Lion Air victims in a suit against Boeing. “It’s absolutely inexcusable that it takes another crash for people to kick this investigation into high gear.”

Pilots and airlines have complained that they were not informed about the existence of the anti-stall system, called MCAS. Investigators suspect that in the case of Lion Air Flight 610 and later in the crash of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 errant data mistakenly triggered MCAS, sending the plane into a fatal nose-dive.

In November, Haryo Satmiko, the deputy chief of Indonesia’s National Transportation Safety Committee, known as KNKT, recounted confusing conversations he was having with Boeing employees who had arrived in Jakarta. Haryo said he brought up whether inaccurate data readings could have prompted Flight 610’s sudden descent.

What Haryo was describing, though he did not know it at the time, was a malfunction of MCAS, which automatically forces the plane’s nose down if data indicates that the jet is angled too sharply upward and might stall.

“People immediately assumed this was a Lion Air problem, an issue with a terrible Indonesian airline,” said Gerry Soejatman, an Indonesian aviation analyst. “But when a brand-new plane crashes, you have to look at all the factors, including the possibility of a manufacturer problem or defect. And you have to look really carefully when that manufacturer isn’t providing all the answers.”

Days after Flight 610 crashed, Polana Pramesti, head of Indonesia’s civil aviation authority, waited for visiting Boeing and FAA officials to talk to her. As head of Indonesia’s version of the FAA, she wanted advice on whether to ground Max 8 jets in Indonesia. But the Americans never came to her, she said.

The official in her office in charge of airworthiness and aircraft operation, Avirianto, who like many Indonesians goes by one name, fired off messages to the FAA asking for an explanation of MCAS.

Although he conducted four teleconferences with FAA officials, Avirianto said he was never given a clear explanation of how MCAS worked or whether it was safe.

“They kept saying they were still analyzing, evaluating,” he said. “We never received any guidance because there were never any clear answers for us.”

The FAA disagrees, saying that it had briefed the Indonesians “on several of the advisories and airworthiness directives on the Boeing 737 Max accidents issued to civilian aviation authorities and operators globally.”

But Polana said, “I think they are protecting Boeing.”

Only after the Ethiopian Airlines crash, Polana said, did the FAA and Boeing become more responsive. On March 22, she had her inaugural teleconference with FAA officials — the first time Indonesian officials received a precise explanation of how MCAS worked and how Boeing was planning to fix it, they said.