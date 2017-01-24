Congregants of a small western Minnesota church destroyed in a fire last summer have voted unanimously to rebuild.

On Sunday, the 203 members of Hawk Creek Lutheran Church in rural Sacred Heart, Minn., gave approval to plans to replace the 140-year-old wooden building that burned to the ground after lightening hit the church’s steeple in June and spread too rapidly for firefighters to save it. Only the education wing survived the fire.

The new building to be built on the church’s original site on 130th Street northwest of Sacred Heart will be one level, with multipurpose space expandable to fit larger groups for weddings and funerals, said the church’s pastor, the Rev. Daniel Bowman, in a news release.

A building committee has been meeting since September to finalize plans, Bowman said.

Insurance proceeds will cover most of the cost, but not everything on the church’s wish list. Some donations have come in to help cover costs for stained glass window inserts, upgrading heating and cooling to a geothermal system, long life steel shingle roofing, parking lot improvements, and landscaping.

“These gifts will certainly help us realize our hopes and dreams for the new church,” Bowman said.

Construction is expected to begin in the spring with the goal of worshiping in the new building by Christmas, Bowman said.