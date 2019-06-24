On the campaign trail, Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Ind., largely faced a warm reception as he emerged from relative obscurity to become a promising Democratic presidential contender. But when he addressed a majority-black audience on Sunday afternoon in South Bend, things were markedly different.

This time, Buttigieg wasn't speaking as a candidate but as the mayor of a city where emotions have run high since a white police officer shot a black man last week and failed to capture the fatal confrontation with his body camera. The town hall meeting, which Buttigieg convened to respond to the rising tensions, descended into chaos as community members shouted their anger and frustration. At times, the mayor struggled to speak amid the interruptions, and he was repeatedly heckled and booed.

"We don't trust you!" yelled one audience member. "Liar!" yelled another.

The shooting fallout is the latest example of how thorny questions of race are playing a central role in the Democratic primary, most recently exemplified by backlash over Joe Biden's remarks about working hand-in-hand with segregationists, and the ongoing debate over reparations.

The shooting of Eric Logan, 54, has exposed Buttigieg's chilly relationship with South Bend's black community, which could potentially hurt him as he attempts to appeal to black voters nationwide.

Buttigieg, whose campaign announced the day after the shooting that he had canceled a series of scheduled appearances so that he could stay in South Bend, told reporters after the town hall that he intended to follow up on the suggestions raised by residents at the meeting.

South Bend residents confronted Mayor Pete Buttigieg, above right, on Sunday at a town hall meeting at Washington High School. The Democratic presidential candidate took time off from the campaign trail after a white police officer fatally shot a black man in the Indiana city.

"You can sense the pain, not only around this incident, but around our history, not only around our history as a city, but what's happening everywhere when it comes to the disempowerment that so many black Americans have felt in relationship to the police," he said. "And obviously that was expressed in a lot of ways today."

On Monday, Buttigieg sent a letter to campaign supporters, calling the town hall meeting a "painful but needed conversation."

"I feel overwhelmed and heartened by the number of people — supporters and critics — who have reached out and made it clear over the past week that they want to join hands and face these problems together," he wrote.

Though black residents' frustrations with the South Bend Police Department predate Buttigieg's tenure, it was clear on Sunday that the mayor's presidential ambitions had done little to improve matters. At one point, when audience members were asked to be respectful of Buttigieg's schedule and reminded that his time was limited, outrage erupted.

"You gotta get back to South Carolina like you was yesterday?" one man yelled, referencing Buttigieg's decision to briefly return to the campaign trail on Saturday so that he could deliver a speech at the South Carolina Democratic Party Convention.

Police have said Logan was rifling through cars in an apartment parking lot in the early hours of June 16 when an officer confronted him. Logan allegedly pulled out a knife, and the officer opened fire. But because the officer failed to turn on his body camera, residents have expressed doubts about the truthfulness of the Police Department's version of events.