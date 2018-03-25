– Owner of a fresh five-game winning streak against opponents all with losing records, Philadelphia coach Brett Brown called himself “excited,” maybe curious even Saturday against the Timberwolves to measure his team against a playoff contender from the West.

And you know what they say about curiosity, don’t you?

It killed the K.A.T., so to speak.

At least it did figuratively on Saturday, when Brown’s 76ers extended their winning streak to six games by demolishing the Wolves 120-108 at the Center.

The Sixers did so after Wolves starters Karl-Anthony Towns, Taj Gibson and Nemanja Bjelica all found foul trouble and the Wolves had reserves Cole Aldrich, Marcus Georges-Hunt and Aaron Brooks on the floor to start the fourth quarter with the game seemingly out of reach by then.

Brown received the answer that he sought.

“We need to see where are at,” Brown said before the game. “You always learn when you play the teams you hear mentioned: the Milwaukees, Indianas and Miamis and Washingtons. And now Minnesota. We want to learn from this. We want to win. We want to hold home-court (advantage in the playoffs).

The Wolves never led by more than three points and trailed by as many as 29 points one night after they overcame the Knicks in New York in stay seventh in the Western Conference playoff hunt.

On Saturday, Sixers rookie Ben Simmons delivered his 10th triple-double with a 15-point, 13-assist, 12-rebound performance while teammate Joel Embiid scored 19 points and had six rebounds.

Brown sat his starters in the fourth quarter before he brought back both Simmons and Embiid after the Wolves’ reserves pulled their team within 111-101 in the final three minutes.

The Wolves drew within nine points twice in the final two minutes.

Until then, the intrigue left in Saturday’s fourth quarter was whether a big Saturday night crowd would get a free ice cream. They went home happy with an owed treat when Aldridge missed consecutive free throws with 7 ½ minutes left.

The last time these teams played, Embiid in December at Target Center forced overtime when he made two free throws with 14.8 seconds left in regulation time. Then he scored seven points, including a clutch three-point shot, in overtime.

He finished with 28 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists on a night when Towns blamed himself for the loss because he committed the foul that led to those game-tying free throws.

Afterward, Embiid and Towns engaged in an Instagram spat in which Towns took a jab at Embiid’s photo-captioning skills and Embiid came back with this zinger: “Better quality than your defense.”

Towns got Embiid’s best both on court and online that night after Embiid had missed the previous two games because of tightness in his back.

On Saturday, Sixers coach Brett Brown said before the game that Embiid always lifts his game against the NBA’s best, which includes Towns.

“When goes and plays the league’s best — DeMarcus Cousins, Anthony Davis, Karl-Anthony Towns, LaMarcus Cousins, pick ‘em — he goes to a different place,” Brown said. “It’s the thing that makes him unique. He’s highly competitive. He understands the people around the league that the league deems to be in the upper echelon. He puts bull’s-eyes on their back in his own mind and I say that respectfully.

“I respect his competitive nature to want to play the best, of which Karl is.”