NEW YORK — The music comedy group Flight of the Conchords has postponed a series of tour dates after Bret McKenzie injured his hand in what he called a "very rock 'n' roll injury — falling down some stairs."
In a statement posted on the band's website on Sunday, McKenzie said the upcoming United Kingdom tour of the Flight of the Conchords would be rescheduled after he broke two bones in his hand. McKenzie says he will be prevented from performing for several weeks.
The group's 13 U.K. performances were to begin on Sunday in London.
McKenzie and Jemaine Clement recently reunited for a series of North American shows. Their HBO series ran from 2007 to 2009.
