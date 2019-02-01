Xcel Energy Co. is examining the design of its natural gas distribution system that became strained during this week’s polar cold snap.

Xcel cut off natural gas — which fuels boilers, furnaces and water heaters — to more than 150 houses in Princeton, about 50 miles north of the Twin Cities, on Wednesday after pressure fell sharply on a day when low temperature was around -30 degrees. The utility also asked its other 400,000 natural gas customers around the region to lower thermostats to 63 degrees to reduce demand on natural gas.

As temperatures moderated Thursday, demand for natural gas eased, heat was restored at the homes in Princeton and the utility lifted its request that customers lower thermostats.

“We were able to manage the pressure and provide reliable service throughout the system, but did have a few areas that impacted some customers,” said Matt Lindstrom, an Xcel spokesman. “We plan for these extremes but they are rarely tested because they rarely occur.”

He said Xcel engineers and planners will look to see where improvements are needed to avoid such constraints in the future.

Consumers Energy in Michigan also asked consumers to turn down thermostats during the subzero temperatures this week.

By contrast, CenterPoint Energy, the largest gas utility in Minnesota with 870,000 customers, had no problems in its system.

The Minnesota Office of Pipeline Safety, an arm of the state’s public safety department, and the state Public Utilities Commission, which regulates utilities, both asked Xcel for more details about Wednesday’s problem.

Xcel hasn’t said whether it needed to obtain a greater supply of natural gas for its customers or whether its distribution system had limitations from transmission points to homes. Natural gas production is abundant in the U.S., meaning supplies were available for Xcel to obtain.

Natural gas distribution is based on the fundamental thermodynamic principle that energy flows from high pressure to low pressure. Utilities move natural gas through a complex system of pipes and gates that bring the pressure of gas from 1,000 pounds per square inch in interstate pipelines down to one-quarter pound per square inch in pipes in the home.

When extreme cold produces high demand for natural gas, pressure in the overall system can fall more than utilities want. That’s because the amount of gas that can flow through a pipe is always the same; only the pressure changes when more is wanted.

“When temperatures fall to the point where the system is strained, as was the case this week, we can experience low pressure where customers may not be able to receive gas,” Lindstrom said.

As well, pilot lights can go out when the pressure is low, allowing gas to flow out into homes and businesses, which is dangerous.

Xcel’s natural gas trouble may influence a debate that’s revving up in the Minnesota Legislature over how much to raise targets for the state’s electricity production from renewable sources like wind and solar. Such sources can be intermittent, and utilities tend to count on natural gas to fill in the gaps. Raising the standard for renewable fuels also would make the reliability of natural gas even more important to Minnesota in the future.

Rep. Jean Wagenius, who chairs the energy and climate finance and policy division of the House Ways and Means Committee, said Friday she had been following the news about the Xcel constraints. “The information being gathered by the PUC and others is going to help us decide whether we need to do a hearing,” she said.

The division is holding its first hearing Tuesday on the renewable sources bill, which calls for utilities in Minnesota to get 55 percent of their supplies from renewables by the end of 2030, or 60 percent if the utility, as Xcel does, operates a nuclear power plant. The new law would replace one enacted in 2007 that required most utilities to get 17 percent of their supplies from renewable sources by the end of 2016, and 25 percent for Xcel, which has the nuclear source.