Safety Harrison Smith earned his second NFC Defensive Player of the Week honor on Monday — both within the past three regular season weeks dating back to Week 16 last season.

Smith sealed the 24-16 win against the 49ers with an interception off quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, adding to a busy day in which he also had eight tackles (seven solo and two for a loss), a fumble recovery and a sack.

Smith is the seventh Vikings player to earn NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors since head coach Mike Zimmer was hired in 2014, and only the second player to repeat with Everson Griffen.

He first earned the honor after the Vikings’ 16-0 win last December at Lambeau Field, where the Vikings play this Sunday afternoon against the Packers.