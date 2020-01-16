With "Rare," Selena Gomez returns with her first album since 2015's "Revival." Fans know the former Disney Channel star has been through plenty in the past half-decade, including breakups (and makeups) with Justin Bieber and the Weeknd, struggles with depression and anxiety, even a kidney transplant due to complications of lupus.

Most recently, she shepherded the acclaimed Netflix reality series "Living Undocumented," about undocumented immigrants. Yet Gomez, 27, hasn't talked much about these events; what's known has come mostly from breathless media coverage.

She finally has her say on her third and most meaningful solo disc, which addresses the romantic and health-related matters as well as the overarching experience of being scrutinized by 165 million followers on Instagram.

"Is there a place where I can hide away?" she wonders in the LP's closer, "A Sweeter Place," before letting her mind wander to imagine just such a spot: "Out of the scene / Out in the wild. Up in the clouds / Far from the crowds."

So the poetry's not the greatest. But the pleading tone of her voice convinces you she's trying to do more than extend her brand.

Gomez cuts an unusually sympathetic figure on "Rare," which introduces her as an artist with distinct sensitivities and a clear point of view. It opens with the slinky title track about a guy who doesn't make her feel special in the way she knows she deserves. He (or someone like him) shows up again in "Kinda Crazy," a chewy funk-pop number in which she calls him out for gaslighting her.

The grievances get more specific in "Look at Her Now," about a young man who can't handle fame, and the stately, chart-topping "Lose You to Love Me," thought to chronicle Gomez's final split from Bieber in 2018. "In two months you replaced us like it was easy," she sings in an all-but-certain reference to Bieber's taking up with Hailey Baldwin later that year.

Yet even when she's moaning a celebrity's blues — or doling out clunky self-help affirmations — Gomez stays strikingly relatable on "Rare." You're drawn in by her confessions and the occasional flash of wit.

There's also an infectious spirit of adventure to the album's arrangements that brings you over to Gomez's side.

At moments Gomez seems to be working in the shadow of another kiddie-TV veteran, Ariana Grande, who used last year's masterful "Thank U, Next" to address complicated incidents. "Rare" isn't quite up to Grande's level. But you have to cheer any pop star eager to put into her music what she might have put on Instagram.

