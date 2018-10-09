NEW YORK — Becoming the first player to hit for a postseason cycle earned Brock Holt a return to the Boston Red Sox bench.

Ian Kinsler was back at second base for Game 4 of the AL Division Series on Tuesday night against the New York Yankees and left-hander CC Sabathia.

Holt, a left-handed batter, had four hits and five RBIs in Boston's 16-1 rout on Monday night, his first game of the postseason. His cycle came in the major leagues' 1,562nd postseason game, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

The right-handed-hitting Kinsler is 3 for 9 with one RBI.

Boston manager Alex Cora inserted Eduardo Nunez at third base in place of Rafael Devers, who started Game 3. Christian Vazquez was behind the plate for the second straight night after Sandy Leon started the first two games.

Steve Pearce was at first base for the second straight night; Mitch Moreland left Game 2 after hurting his right hamstring while running the bases.

Boston leads 2-1 in the best-of-five series.