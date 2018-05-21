NEW YORK — The new Goethals (GAH'-thuhlz) Bridge between New York and New Jersey is now open in both directions after a five-year, $1.5 billion overhaul.
The Staten Island Advance says traffic moved smoothly during the Monday morning rush-hour.
The westbound side was opened Sunday night. The eastbound lanes were opened last June.
The new Goethals has three 12-foot lanes in each direction. The old one had two narrower lanes each way.
The bridge also has shoulders that improve access for emergency vehicles.
The Goethals has connected Elizabeth, New Jersey, with Staten Island since 1928.
