BILOXI, Miss. — Musician and rapper Afroman is settling a lawsuit filed by a woman he punched during a 2015 Mississippi performance.
WLOX-TV reports that the performer, also known as Joseph Edgar Foreman, is settling a civil lawsuit filed by Florida woman Haley Byrd.
Afroman earlier pleaded guilty to assault charges for punching Byrd after she got on stage during a Mardi Gras performance at a Biloxi nightclub.
Byrd later sued Afroman, seeking damages for injuries. She also claimed Afroman defamed her by writing a song about the assault called "Stay off the Stage."
Tim Holleman is Byrd's lawyer. He says a settlement will be signed next week, averting a trial. Holleman says details won't be released until all parties have signed.
Holleman says Byrd earlier settled a lawsuit against the nightclub.
