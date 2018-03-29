WASHINGTON — The National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C. is testing a pilot program that allows individuals to enter with timed-entry passes on Wednesdays next month.

News outlets reported Wednesday that "Walk-Up Wednesdays" will allow museum officials to test a no-pass-required entry to the Smithsonian museum.

On April 4, 11, 18, and 25, individuals who walk up without timed-entry passes may enter the museum on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The museum's founding director, Lonnie G. Bunch III, said in a statement that the goal of the pilot program is to provide greater access for the public while maintaining the safety and security of our visitors.

The museum will still require advance timed passes for groups of 10 or more.