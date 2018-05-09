MADRID — A Spanish foundation has announced Amref Africa, which sends "flying doctors" to far-flung areas of the continent, as the recipient of one of this year's Princess of Asturias Awards, the country's most prestigious prizes.

Amref's flying ambulances carrying surgeons and physicians have brought medical assistance to millions in Eastern Africa's remote areas since the aid group was founded in Kenya in 1957.

The NGO currently works in reinforcing public health services across the African continent and is using mobile technology to train local medical workers.

The 50,000-euro ($61,000) award announced Wednesday is the third of eight prizes —also including arts, social sciences and sports— handed out annually by a foundation named for Crown Princess Leonor.

The awards are presented each fall in the northern Spanish city of Oviedo.