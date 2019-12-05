– As the United States urgently pushes a peace deal with the Taliban to end its costly military presence in Afghanistan, the World Bank has warned that the war-stricken country will still require billions of dollars in international aid over many years after a peace deal to deliver basic services and sustain any potential peace.

Eighteen years of expensive U.S. and NATO military presence marked by inefficient funneling of billions of dollars has shaped an economy almost entirely dependent on foreign aid. The country’s $11 billion in public expenditure each year is a far cry from its modest revenue, which even after recent improvements barely reaches $2.5 billion, officials and analysts say. The difference, about 75% of expenses, is footed by grants from international partners, particularly the U.S.

A new World Bank report addresses the idea that U.S. and other international donors to Afghanistan see a potential deal with the Taliban as what one official described as an “out of jail card” to significantly reduce their costs in Afghanistan, particularly on the civilian side. The report warns that even after a settlement with the Taliban the country would still require financial assistance at near current levels, as much as $7 billion a year for several years to come, to be able to sustain its most basic services.

About half of Afghanistan’s public expenditure goes to a security force of about 300,000 members who are locked in an intensifying war with the Taliban. Officials do not expect the size of that force, too large for its own means, to shrink immediately after a peace deal; in fact, it would be likely to grow if a peace deal involved integrating Taliban fighters into the security forces.

Meanwhile, the most basic civilian services are already underfunded, with the economy growing at a slower pace than the rate of population growth. More than half of the population is considered below the poverty line. That has become a national security concern, as support for the central government is tightly tied to the delivery of services — and that would be even more so immediately after a peace deal, with more people expecting an improvement in their lives when the war ends.

“A sudden and substantial reduction in civilian grants would risk a reversal of the gains that have been achieved, driving increased hardship and poverty,” said Henry Kerali, the World Bank country director for Afghanistan. “While Afghanistan is not expected to be reliant on grants forever, the pace of decline in grant support needs to reflect current realities.”

When the United States invaded Afghanistan in 2001, there was little government infrastructure left after decades of conflict. The capacity to absorb the large amounts of money that came in — about $130 billion so far from the United States alone — was simply not there. Government corruption and a wasteful system of contracting and subcontracting, both inside Afghanistan and in Washington, created an inflated economy simply unrealistic for the means of the country.

Even 18 years later, nearly half the international aid is still spent not through the Afghan government, which donors say is still marred by corruption, but rather through contracts where a major slice is simply lost on layers of handoffs and the costs of expensive international consultants brought in on projects.