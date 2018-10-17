BERLIN — German news agency dpa says German transport helicopters in Afghanistan have been shot but that nobody was injured.
The agency reported Wednesday that the CH-53 helicopters were flying from Kunduz to the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif on Tuesday night when they were fired by people on the ground. German troops returned fire.
The German defense ministry could not be reached for comment.
It was not immediately clear how many helicopters were involved and who shot at them.
Some 1,300 German soldiers are stationed in Afghanistan as part of NATO's training mission "Resolute Support."
