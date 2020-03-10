– An attack disrupted Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's inauguration Monday amid a deepening political crisis that threatens to undermine the future of peace talks with the Taliban.

Both Ghani and his main rival, Abdullah Abdullah, held swearing-in ceremonies Monday after weeks of efforts to mediate between the two men failed. Afghanistan's election commission named Ghani the winner of the September presidential contest, with just enough of the vote to avoid a second round, but Abdullah declared the results fraudulent and claimed victory.

The spectacle of dueling inaugurations held just yards apart in separate compounds reflect worsening divisions among Afghanistan's political elite as the country prepares to enter talks with the Taliban. The peace deal signed between the militants and the U.S. called for inter-Afghan talks to begin Tuesday. It is unclear if that benchmark will be met.

Mediation efforts were held late into the night Sunday and continued until just moments before the ceremonies. U.S. special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, who brokered the U.S.-Taliban peace deal, shuttled between the two camps in an attempt to find a compromise.

Ghani was promising to rid the system of "the evil of corruption and bureaucracy" Monday as the first blast shook the presidential palace. He continued speaking through the gunfire and blasts that followed, and calling on the crowd to remain calm.

"We have seen major attacks. Don't be afraid by two small blasts," he said before being escorted from the scene by his security detail.

Ghani

Four rockets landed near the inauguration grounds, according to Nasrat Rahimi, a spokesman for Afghanistan's Interior Ministry. He said the rockets left one policeman with superficial injuries, and no one was killed. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack.

Monday was declared a national holiday in Kabul, miles of roads were closed to civilian traffic around the inauguration site, and residents were encouraged to stay indoors.

In the days leading up to the inaugurations, Abdullah was offered ministerial-level positions, but demanded the creation of the role of prime minister, according to his spokesperson Omid Maisam. The move would have effectively created a second power-sharing government.

The two men have led a power-sharing government for the past five years. The arrangement was brokered by Washington after a disputed presidential race in 2014 brought the country to the brink of civil war. Both leaders blamed the arrangement for their limited political accomplishments.

Ghani repeatedly pledged during the 2019 presidential campaign that he would not accept another power-sharing government. And Abdullah warned that he would not accept another election with results marred by fraud.

The U.S. and other key Afghan allies have urged the country's leaders to prioritize peace efforts. "It is time to focus not on electoral politics, but on taking steps toward a lasting peace and ending the war with the Taliban," U.S. State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement last month.