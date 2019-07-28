KABUL, Afghanistan — An Afghan official says a large explosion has taken place the capital, Kabul, but could not provide further details.
Nasrat Rahimi, the interior ministry spokesman, said Sunday's blast hit in police district 15.
Wahidullah Mayar, a health ministry spokesman, said that so far at least six wounded people have been transferred to the hospitals.
No one immediately claim responsibility for the attack in Kabul, but both Taliban insurgents and the Islamic State group are active in Kabul and have carried out attacks in the past.
This attack struck on the first day of campaigning for presidential elections, scheduled for Sept. 28.
