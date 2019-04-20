KABUL, Afghanistan — Afghan officials says an explosion has rocked central Kabul, the country's capital city.
Nasart Rahimi, a spokesman for the interior ministry, said Saturday the blast occurred during an ongoing shootout with security forces outside the telecommunications ministry.
Rahimi did not provide details on any casualties.
No one has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. Both Taliban insurgents and the Islamic state group are active in eastern Afghanistan and have previously claimed attacks in Kabul.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
The Latest: Egypt begins vote on extending el-Sissi's rule
The Latest on Egypt's vote on a referendum potentially extending President el-Sissi's rule to 2030 (all times local):
World
Afghan official: Blast rocks country's capital
An explosion rocked Afghanistan's capital city on Saturday during a gun battle with security forces, hitting the government's central district, a security official said.
World
Police in northern Greece stop truck with 59 migrants inside
Greek police say they have stopped a truck with stolen license plates and found 59 undocumented migrants inside.
World
'I'm going to die': Survivor recounts Mali ethnic massacre
The sun had yet to rise and Ada Diallo was preparing for morning prayers when gunfire rang out in her village in central Mali. The 55-year-old ran through the darkness to the home of the local spiritual leader.
World
Egypt votes on referendum extending el-Sissi's rule to 2030
Egyptians voted Saturday on constitutional amendments that would allow President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi to stay in power until 2030 and broaden the military's role — changes blasted by critics as another major step toward authoritarian rule.