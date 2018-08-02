KABUL, Afghanistan — An Afghan official says three foreign workers were abducted in Kabul earlier in the day and their bodies were later found in one of the city's more dangerous neighborhoods.
It was not known who was behind Thursday's abductions and killing and no militant group immediately claimed responsibility for the assault.
Kabul police chief's spokesman, Hashmat Stanekzia, says the bodies were left in Mussahi, a volatile area of the Afghan capital.
Stanekzia says police are investigating.
Police officer Jan Aga says the three worked as cooks at the Kabul airport and were of Indian, Malaysian and Macedonian nationality.
