KABUL, Afghanistan — An Afghan official says a woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to attack the Pakistani consulate in northern Balkh province after a hand grenade was found in her bag.
Munir Ahmad Farhad, provincial governor's spokesman, says the woman, who he did not identify, is in police custody and an investigation is under way. She was arrested after being interviewed inside the consulate.
The Pakistani Foreign Ministry also confirmed the incident in a statement Sunday and said the Pakistani consulate in Mazar-e-Sharif was closed as a result of the incident.
The consulate will remain closed until security is upgraded, authorities said.
