KABUL, Afghanistan — An Afghan official says at least five security forces have been killed after their checkpoint came under attack by insurgents in southern Kandahar province.
Aziz Ahmad Azizi, provincial governor's spokesman, says two other police were wounded in Saturday's attack in Spin Bolduk district. He said seven Taliban insurgents were killed and six others were wounded in the fighting.
Qari Yusouf Ahmadi, Taliban's spokesman, claimed responsibility for the attack.
Taliban insurgents have been carrying out near-daily attacks targeting Afghan forces.
The violence comes despite stepped-up efforts by the United States to find a negotiated end to the country's 17-year war.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
The Latest: 4 dead, including 2 firefighters, in Paris blast
The Latest on blast at Paris bakery (all times local):
World
Thousands march in 9th straight French yellow vest protests
Thousands of people wearing yellow vests started marching in the streets of Paris as others were gathering in the central French city of Bourges amid high security measures as authorities feared possible violence between police and protesters Saturday.
World
Congo's ruling coalition retains power in national assembly
The ruling coalition of Congo's outgoing President Joseph Kabila has won a large majority of national assembly seats, the electoral commission announced Saturday, while the presidential election runner-up was poised to file a court challenge alleging fraud.
World
Palestinians mourn woman killed by Israeli fire at protest
Hundreds of Palestinians gathered Saturday for the funeral of a woman killed by Israeli forces at a protest near the perimeter fence, this year's first fatality from the weekly mass demonstrations.
World
The Latest: Congo's Republican Guard outside Fayulu's home
The Latest on Congo's presidential election (all times local):
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.