KABUL, Afghanistan — An Afghan official says at least seven border police officers were killed when their checkpoint came under attack by insurgents in southern Kandahar province.
Aziz Ahmad Azizi, spokesman for the provincial governor in Kandahar, says four other officers were wounded in the attack in the Spin Bolduk district.
He added that 16 insurgents were killed and 11 others wounded in an ensuing battle that took place over several hours late Friday.
The Taliban did not immediately comment on the attack but they have been carrying out near-daily attacks targeting Afghan forces, despite stepped-up efforts by the United States to find a negotiated end to the country's 17-year war.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Rain, storm cross southern Thailand without major damage
Ferry services and airports reopened Saturday in southern Thailand after a storm moved west into the Andaman Sea, causing disruption and one confirmed death in its wake.
World
Tests concluded, Iran prepares for launching of satellites
Iran's telecommunications minister says his country's three new satellites have successfully passed pre-launch tests.
World
Afghan official says insurgents stormed checkpoint, 7 killed
An Afghan official says at least seven border police officers were killed when their checkpoint came under attack by insurgents in southern Kandahar province.
World
Chinese rover powers up devices in pioneering moon mission
All systems are go as a Chinese spacecraft and rover power up their observation equipment after making a first-ever landing on the far side of the moon, the Chinese National Space Administration said.
World
Car bomb explosion wounds 3 in northwest Pakistan
Pakistani police say a car bomb has exploded in a Peshawar neighborhood wounding three people and damaging several shops.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.