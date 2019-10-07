KABUL, Afghanistan — An afghan official says a bomb blast in eastern Nangarhar province has killed at least 10 people, including a child.
Ataullah Khogyani, the governor's spokesman, said 27 other people were wounded in the attack targeting a minibus carrying new army recruits in Jalalabad city.
The bomb was placed in a rickshaw and detonated when the army bus arrived.
No one claimed the attack, but both Taliban and the Islamic State group are active in eastern Afghanistan, and especially the Nangarhar province.
