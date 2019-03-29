KABUL, Afghanistan — An Afghan official says at least 16 people have been killed and nine injured as heavy rains and flooding swept through the country's northern and western provinces over the past two days.
Mohammad Aslam Sayas, an official with Afghanistan's federal disaster and humanitarian ministry, said Friday that nearly 400 homes have also been damaged.
Gelani Farhad, spokesman for the provincial governor in Herat province, said least seven people, including five children, have died in the province as a result of the flooding and hundreds homes are believed to be damaged as well as hundreds of cattle killed.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
The Latest: Danish PM: EU to intensify no-deal preparations
The Latest on Britain's exit from the European Union (all times local):
World
Bosnia top courts upholds ban of Serb holiday
Bosnia's top court on Friday upheld a ban on a controversial Serb holiday that is seen as discriminatory to the country's Muslims and Croats. Bosnian Serbs criticized the ruling as political.
World
Venezuela's Guaido makes renewed promise to deliver aid
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido says medical aid will be coming into the South American country.
World
Top European official backs high-profile Romania prosecutor
The European Parliament chief has offered his support to a former top Romanian prosecutor who has been banned from leaving the country or talking to journalists as part of a probe.
World
UK lawmakers vote 'No' on Brexit deal for a third time
U.K. lawmakers on Friday rejected the government's divorce deal with the European Union for a third time, leaving the date and terms of the U.K.'s departure from the bloc uncertain.