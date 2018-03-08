KABUL, Afghanistan — Authorities in Afghanistan say an attack on a district police headquarters in Kandahar province killed one police officer and wounded five.
Provincial police chief Gen. Abdul Raziq said the attack on Wednesday night in Spin Boldak district involved a bomber setting off an explosive at the entrance gate and then three gunmen opening fire.
Raziq told AP all four attackers were killed and the area is under control.
The Taliban claimed responsibility and spokesman Qari Yousaf Ahmadi claimed more than 15 police were killed in the attack.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Japan penalizes several cryptocurrency exchanges after hack
The Japanese government is slapping penalties on several crypotocurrency exchanges in the country, after 58 billion yen ($530 million) of virtual coins were lost earlier this year from hacking.
World
Canada says widow of Iran professor stopped from traveling
The widow of an Iranian-Canadian university professor who died under disputed circumstances in a Tehran prison has been stopped from traveling abroad, Canada's foreign affairs minister said Thursday.
World
Pope paves way for sainthood for Paul VI and Archbishop Romero
Salvadoran archbishop, Pope Paul VI clear hurdles.
World
Tibet groups report latest self-immolation of man in protest
A man set himself on fire and died in western China's Sichuan province in the first self-immolation protest among Tibetans this year, monitoring groups reported Thursday.
World
AP Interview: UN Women chief: Sex abuse cases tip of iceberg
The head of the U.N. agency promoting equality for women says the global spotlight on sexual harassment and abuse and the punishment of some powerful men who had been "untouchable" is an important moment — but it's just "a tip of an iceberg."
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.