KANDAHAR, Afghanistan — An Afghan official says at least seven people were killed when a bus collided with a car on the main highway in southern Kandahar province.
Qudratullah Khushbakht, spokesman for the provincial governor in Kandahar, says 24 people, including women and children, were injured in the accident, which occurred on Wednesday on the main artery linking the Herat and Kandahar provinces.
Khushbakht blamed what he described as carelessness of both drivers for the accident.
Traffic accidents are common in Afghanistan, where roads are often in poor condition and traffic laws are rarely enforced.
