KABUL, Afghanistan — An Afghan official says at least two security forces have been killed in bomb blasts in the capital.
Basir Mujahid, spokesman for the Kabul police chief, says nine others including six police officers and three civilians were wounded in Saturday's attack.
Mujahid says a roadside bomb hit a military vehicle when police arrived to respond to an insurgent attack, then a second blast took place in the same area causing casualties.
The police chief was among the wounded, he said.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but both the Taliban and Islamic State group are active in Kabul and have claimed responsibility for previous attacks against Afghan security forces.
