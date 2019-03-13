– For the second time in a few days, an Afghan army base was destroyed Wednesday — but this time by U.S. airstrikes that followed a firefight between the Afghans and Americans, Afghan officials said.

A local Afghan official said six soldiers were killed and nine others badly wounded, out of 17 soldiers at the base. Qais Mangal, a spokesman for the Afghan Defense Ministry, confirmed that the airstrikes had taken place after another Afghan unit attacked a joint convoy of Afghan Special Forces and U.S. troops. He put the death toll at five soldiers, with 10 wounded.

A U.S. military spokeswoman said the Afghan army post, which she described as a “checkpoint,” had opened fire on the convoy first.

“This is an example of the fog of war,” Sgt. 1st Class Debra Richardson said. “The U.S. conducted a precision self-defense airstrike on people who were firing at a partnered U.S.-Afghan force.”

The Defense Ministry spokesman said one Afghan commando had been wounded. There were no reports of U.S. casualties, although the U.S. military rarely releases details on wounded soldiers.

In western Afghanistan on Monday, a Taliban attack wiped out a company of Afghan soldiers in their base in Badghis Province, killing or capturing more than 50 soldiers. Analysts have said that the Afghan forces’ tendency to stay penned up in fortified bases rather than going on offensives has hurt their effectiveness and led to a devastatingly high rate of casualties.

The airstrikes Wednesday happened while U.S. soldiers were patrolling on the outskirts of Tirin Kot, near an Afghan National Army base, according to Mohammed Karim Karimi, the deputy head of the Uruzgan provincial council.

Karimi said the U.S. forces believed that they had heard gunfire coming from the base, and a firefight broke out between the Americans and the Afghan forces at the base.

The fight went on for four hours, until 3 a.m., when U.S. warplanes carried out airstrikes that destroyed the base, he said.

“There was a misunderstanding between both sides,” Karimi said, adding that in the darkness of the area both forces thought they were engaging the Taliban.

Insurgents often steal Afghan and U.S. military vehicles and uniforms to launch attacks.