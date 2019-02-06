TEMPLE, Texas — A woman has told authorities she was there when an MMA fighter allegedly killed two people last month in a Texas house and when their bodies were buried in Oklahoma.

An affidavit filed Tuesday in Texas' Bell County District Court says Maya Maxwell told Temple police that Cedric Marks killed Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin in a Killeen home Jan. 3 and that she was there.

Marks prompted a manhunt in Texas when he escaped Sunday from a private prisoner transportation van. He was recaptured nine hours later and jailed on charges including capital murder.

The affidavit also says Maxwell, who is jailed on an evidence tampering charge, told police she was present when the bodies were moved more than 350 miles (564 kilometers) away.

Jail records don't list an attorney for Marks.