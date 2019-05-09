CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Investigative police documents show a witness believes the suspect in a fatal university shooting targeted a specific table where students were seated.

The Charlotte Observer reports the documents also show six boxes of ammunition were seized from an apartment during a search associated with the investigation.

Trystan Andrew Terrell is charged with first-degree murder and other counts in last week's shooting at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Two students were killed, and four were wounded.

In an affidavit accompanying the search warrant, a witness gives new details about the shooting. Police quote witness Josha Ayers as saying the suspect walked toward a particular table when he entered the room.

The document states that it was "apparent to Mr. Ayers that the subject targeted a specific table of people."