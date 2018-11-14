NEW YORK — Joe Perry is feeling the love from fans after he was hospitalized with breathing problems that began after a guest performance with Billy Joel in New York.
The Aerosmith guitarist on Tuesday tweeted: "Doing well, thanks for the love and support."
Perry's publicists said in a statement Sunday the 68-year-old felt short of breath after the performance at Madison Square Garden. Paramedics backstage gave Perry oxygen and used a tracheal tube to clear his airway before taking him to the hospital.
The statement said Perry is expected to return to the road this month.
Perry had joined the 69-year-old Joel on stage for a rendition of Aerosmith's "Walk This Way."
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Home & Garden
Farmer had abandoned tree picked for White House Christmas
The farmer who raised the Christmas tree destined for the White House this year says the Fraser fir "got the last laugh" after he "basically abandoned it."
Variety
Uber, Lyft to offer rewards programs similar to airlines
Uber and Lyft are rolling out loyalty programs similar to airline frequent flyer miles.
Variety
13-year-old Indiana boy to learn fate in May school shooting
A 13-year-old boy who opened fire inside his Indiana middle school, wounding a classmate and a teacher before being tackled by the teacher, was expected to learn his punishment on Wednesday.
National
Reporter's dispatch after Jonestown mass murders, suicides
Forty years ago this week, a California congressman and a group of journalists traveled to Guyana, South America, to see Jonestown, a remote settlement created…
National
The Latest: Rep. Jordan says GOP failed to keep its promises
The Latest on congressional Republicans' leadership elections (all times local):
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.