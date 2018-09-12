Aer Lingus, Ireland’s second-largest airline, announced Wednesday plans to fly nonstop between Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and Dublin next summer.

The daily flight to Ireland’s capital city marks the sixth nonstop European destination from MSP and gives area travelers a new, often more affordable, way across the Atlantic Ocean.

“We learned that there is significant demand among Minnesota’s business community for direct air service to Ireland,” said Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC) Executive Director and CEO Brian Ryks, in a news release.

Among the most visible business ties is Medtronic’s Dublin headquarters, established when it bought Ireland-based Covidien more than three years ago. The company employs more than 4,000 people in the country, including extensive operations in the western city of Galway.

Ryks and his team, along with business-development organizations Greater MSP and the MSP Regional Air Service Partnership, presented that information to Aer Lingus executives and convinced them that nonstop service between the two cities would be profitable for the airline.

The airline, which was owned by the Ireland government before being privatized, is a subsidiary of International Airlines Group, which also owns British Airways and Iberia.

Minneapolis-St. Paul is one of a handful of destinations to benefit from Aer Lingus’ rapid expansion in North America. The airline said it also plans to add nonstop service to Montreal in 2019.

Aer Lingus will fly the route on a Boeing 757 aircraft.

Dublin, located on the nation’s east coast, is Ireland’s largest city with a population nearing 2 million.