• Don't assume that window screens will keep kids from falling. They won't.

• Keep children away from windows, especially on the second story or higher.

• Place cribs and furniture that children might climb on along windowless walls whenever possible.

• Add a window stop to keep windows from opening wide enough to let a child fall through. But don't add bars or plastic barriers that would prevent a person from getting out in an emergency or from being rescued from outside.

• On double-hung windows, open the top of the window for ventilation but keep the lower part closed.

